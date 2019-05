MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican President’s office said on Friday that a U.S. deal to lift steel and aluminum tariffs will not impose quotas on metals in Mexico.

“We came to an agreement that benefits both parties: the tariffs are lifted, without quotas on steel and aluminium,” it said in a statement, adding that it reinstated a tariff-free commercial relationship for those products. (Reporting by Mexico City; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)