New North American trade pact to take effect July 1-USTR

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday said he has notified Congress that the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will enter into force on July 1, a month later than initially proposed.

In a statement, Lighthizer said both Mexico and Canada had taken measures necessary to comply with their commitments under the USMCA, which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Some industries, including automakers, had been arguing for a delayed implementation because of the difficulties they are facing from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

