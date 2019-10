WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not bringing his administration’s re-negotiated trade deal with neighboring Mexico and Canada up for a vote in Congress.

“Can’t believe that Nervous Nancy Pelosi isn’t moving faster on USMCA. Her people want it, they don’t know why she isn’t putting it up for a bipartisan vote. Taking too long!” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)