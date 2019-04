WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said lawmakers could not take up the replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement unless Mexico passes legislation protecting workers’ rights.

Pelosi, speaking in an interview with Politico, also cited concerns over enforcement provisions for the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), among other issues. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)