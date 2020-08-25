Market News
August 25, 2020 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Treasury says Vietnam deliberately undervalued currency in 2019

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury has determined that Vietnam’s currency was deliberately undervalued in 2019 by about 4.7% against the dollar, according to a new currency valuation assessment sent to the U.S. Commerce Department late on Tuesday.

In the assessment associated with a Commerce anti-subsidy investigation into vehicle tire imports from Vietnam, the Treasury said the under valuation was the result of Vietnamese “government action on the exchange rate.” These included $22 billion in net state foreign exchange purchases in 2019, including through the State Bank of Vietnam, the Treasury said. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)

