Volkswagen says it might use Ford manufacturing capacity in U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s chief executive said on Tuesday after a meeting at the White House that the German automaker was building an alliance with Ford Motor Co and that they might use the U.S. automaker’s plants to build cars.

VW CEO Herbert Diess said the company was also “considering building a second car plant,” adding, “We are in quite advanced negotiations and dialog with Ford Corporation to really build up a global automotive alliance, which also would strengthen the American automotive industry.” (Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Leslie Adler)