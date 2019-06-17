U.S. House vote on North America trade pact before August is feasible

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - Scheduling a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the new North American trade deal before August is feasible, an official at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Monday.

“We think the objective of securing a vote on USMCA in the House before the August recess is a reasonable goal,” despite concerns voiced by House Democrats, Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President for International Policy John Murphy told reporters. USMCA stands for United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)