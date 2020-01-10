Regulatory News - Americas
January 10, 2020 / 5:07 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc and Garmin Ltd , following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips and its North America unit.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder

