Commission finds U.S. makers of washers harmed by S. Korean imports
October 5, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 15 days ago

Commission finds U.S. makers of washers harmed by S. Korean imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday announced a preliminary finding that U.S. manufacturers of washing machines are being harmed by imports from South Korea.

The case, brought by appliance giant Whirlpool Corp, asked the ITC to impose “global safeguard” restrictions on imported washing machines to stop South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc from flooding the U.S. market with cheap washers.

The commission will recommend remedies by late November to President Donald Trump, who is expected to make a final decision by early next year. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

