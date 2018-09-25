Full-blown trade war would cost growth, no winners - WTO's Azevedo

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A full-blown global trade war would have serious effects on global growth and there would be no winners of such a scenario, the director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevedo said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Berlin industry event against the backdrop of growing trade tensions between China and the United States, Azevedo said: “The warning lights are flashing. A continued escalation of tensions would pose an increased threat to stability, to jobs and to the kind of growth that we are seeing today.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)