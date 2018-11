BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China supports necessary reforms to strengthen the authority and effectiveness of the World Trade Organization (WTO) but they should uphold the grouping’s core values and protect developing countries’ interests, a vice commerce minister said on Friday.

WTO reforms should prioritise issues that threaten the existence of WTO, Wang Shouwen told a news conference. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Joseph Campbell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)