Mnuchin says Axios report on Trump wanting to exit WTO is wrong -Fox Business

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday a report by the Axios news website that cited sources as saying President Donald Trump wanted the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization was wrong.

“There’s no breaking news here ... it’s not right,” Mnuchin told Fox Business Network, calling the report “fake news.”

Axios reported earlier on Friday, citing people who had been involved in discussions with Trump, that the president frequently told advisers he wanted the United States to quit the WTO.

“This is an exaggeration,” Mnuchin said. “The president has been clear, with us and with others, he has concerns about the WTO, he thinks there’s aspects of it that are not fair, he thinks that China and others have used it to their own advantage, but we are focused on free trade. That’s what we’re focused on - breaking down barriers.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Writing by Eric walsh; Editing by Bernadette Baum)