MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russian will again ask the World Trade Organization to set up a panel of adjudicators in November to judge the legality of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, the country’s economy ministry said on Monday.

The United States would not have a right to block the plan again, and the panel would be formed automatically, the Russian ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Alison Williams)