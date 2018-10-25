Trade ministers voice support for WTO reforms at Ottawa meeting

OTTAWA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top trade officials from 12 countries and the European Union on Thursday declared strong support for reforming World Trade Organization rules and unblocking appointments of the body’s appellate judges, according to a draft communique obtained by Reuters.

In the statement expected to be issued at the conclusion of a meeting aimed at launching discussions on WTO reform proposals, the ministers said they shared a “common resolve for rapid and concerted action” to address challenges that have fueled protectionism and have “put the entire multilateral trading system at risk.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren and David Lawder Editing by Susan Thomas)