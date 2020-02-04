Financials
U.S. mulls withdrawal from WTO's $1.7 trillion purchasing pact -Bloomberg

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The United States is considering a plan to withdraw from a World Trade Organization pact worth $1.7 trillion in government contracts, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

Officials in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are circulating a draft executive order that will start a U.S. exit from WTO's Government Procurement Agreement (GPA), if the pact is not changed as per U.S. views, the report added bloom.bg/2RY86LW.

