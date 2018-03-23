FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 1:15 PM / 2 days ago

US steel tariffs meet barrage of criticism at WTO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminium tariffs met a barrage of criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, as the European Union, Brazil, Japan, Australia and others joined a debate started by China and Russia.

The EU representative told the meeting that the tariffs could not be justified by a claim to national security, and said the United States was making that claim to keep its industry alive and prosperous, a Geneva trade official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Alison Williams)

