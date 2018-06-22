FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. threatens veto against slow WTO rulings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador Dennis Shea told the World Trade Organization on Friday that appeals rulings can be vetoed if they take longer than the allowed 90 days, throwing down a new challenge to the WTO system of enforcing global trade rules.

The WTO rules traditionally rely on “negative consensus”, whereby a ruling can only be blocked if every member opposes it.

“The consequence of the Appellate Body choosing to breach (WTO dispute) rules and issue a report after the 90-day deadline would be that this report no longer qualifies as an Appellate Body report for purposes of the exceptional negative consensus adoption procedure,” Shea said, according to a copy of his remarks provided to Reuters.

Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay

