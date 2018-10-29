FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. urges EU to stop WTO steel spat, hopes for deal with Canada, Mexico

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it was “deeply disappointed” the European Union was pressing ahead with litigation over U.S. and aluminium tariffs at the World Trade Organization, and urged EU member states to consider carefully their broader interests.

U.S. Ambassador Dennis Shea also told a WTO meeting that going ahead with hearings on disputes about U.S. tariffs would undermine the viability of the WTO, according to a transcript of his remarks seen by Reuters.

A U.S. trade official later told the same meeting that the United States was hopeful of reaching a deal in talks on the tariffs with Canada and Mexico, the transcript showed. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Edmund Blair)

