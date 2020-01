Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is focused on securing trade agreements this year with the European Union and Britain, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

“The president is very focused on trade and he’s very focused on Europe,” Mnuchin, speaking from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said, adding that a meeting between U.S. and European officials this week was “good.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)