March 14, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

U.S. pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 bln -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion, a White House spokeswoman said on Wednesday, clarifying a tweet last week from President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, Trumped tweeted that China had been asked to develop a plan to reduce its trade imbalance with the United States by $1 billion, but the spokeswoman said Trump had meant to say $100 billion. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Susan Heavey)

