USTR vows to keep battling 'significant' foreign trade barriers

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday vowed to continue battling what it sees as significant trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers, and singled out China as the “world’s leading offender” in creating overcapacities in several sectors.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said its annual report on the issue showed “significant barriers that present major policy challenges with implications for future U.S. growth opportunities, and the fairness of the global economy.”

It said it would engage with foreign governments on various issues that threaten U.S. exporters, including digital policies, agricultural trade barriers and technical barriers. It also vowed to work to address Chinese subsidies that have created excess capacities in the steel, aluminum and solar sectors, and could soon affect other industries.