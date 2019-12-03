Estée Lauder sues online stores over use of MAC trademark

Estée Lauder Companies Inc on Monday sued online stores that it says have tarnished the New York-based cosmetic conglomerate’s popular MAC brand by selling lower-quality counterfeits of its trademarked products to unknowing consumers.

In a complaint in Chicago federal court, subsidiaries Estée Lauder Cosmetics Ltd and Make-Up Art Cosmetics Inc asked that the unnamed stores cease their alleged sale of trademark-infringing products and that online platforms including Amazon and eBay, who were not named as defendants in the lawsuit, boot the sellers from their websites.

