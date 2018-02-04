Trump briefed on Amtrak train collision - White House

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Amtrak train collision in South Carolina that killed two people and injured at least 70 on Sunday, and is getting regular updates, the White House said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporters.

The train, with 139 passengers and eight crew on board, was traveling between New York and Miami when it collided with a CSX freight train and derailed, Amtrak said in a statement.