Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $36 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 2.470 percent, which was the lowest rate for this maturity at an auction in seven weeks, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of six-month bills offered was 2.98, up from 2.92 at the six-month bill sale last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong)