NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $28 billion of seven-year government debt to fair investor demand at the highest yield at an auction of this maturity since March, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury paid investors a yield of 2.126 percent on the latest seven-year note issue, the highest since the 2.215 percent yield at the March auction. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)