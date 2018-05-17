FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 5:23 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. 10-year TIPS sold at highest yield since Jan 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of 0.934 percent, which was the highest yield for this maturity at an auction since January 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.42, which was the lowest reading since a 10-year TIPS sale conducted last September. This measure of auction demand was 2.56 at the prior 10-year TIPS auction in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)

