U.S. 10-year TIPS sold at highest yield since Jan 2011

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $11 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities at a yield of 0.934 percent, which was the highest yield for this maturity at an auction since January 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year TIPS offered was 2.42, which was the lowest reading since a 10-year TIPS sale conducted last September. This measure of auction demand was 2.56 at the prior 10-year TIPS auction in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)