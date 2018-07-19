FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall more after weak auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook declined to session lows on Thursday following poor demand for $13 billion worth of 10-year TIPS supply.

At 1:31 p.m. EDT (1731 GMT), the 10-year inflation breakeven rate, or the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular 10-year Treasury notes, fell more than 2 basis points to 2.07 percent, which was the lowest since late May, Reuters and Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)

