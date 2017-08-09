Demand at U.S. 10-year note auction weakest since November

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bidding for $23 billion of U.S. 10-year Treasury notes on Wednesday, the second part of this week’s $62 billion quarterly refunding, was the weakest since November, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year government debt offered was 2.23, which was the lowest since the 2.22 set nine months ago. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.45 at the previous 10-year note sale in July.

The Treasury paid investors and bond dealers a yield of 2.250 percent on the latest 10-year Treasury issue. This compared with 2.325 percent last month and was more than 1 basis point above what traders had expected, analysts said.

Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks bought 57.93 percent of the latest 10-year offering, their smallest share at a 10-year auction in nine months.

Small dealers and other direct bidders purchased 6.81 percent of the issue, the most since March.

Primary dealers or the top 23 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Federal Reserve bought 35.26 percent of the latest 10-year issue, which was their largest share since December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)