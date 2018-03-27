Demand for U.S. 5-year note supply highest since September

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - Overall demand at a $35 billion U.S. five-year Treasury note auction on Tuesday increased to its strongest level in six months, resulting in a yield of 2.612 percent on the latest five-year issue, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year notes offered was 2.50, which was the highest level since the five-year auction last September. This gauge on auction demand was 2.44 at the previous five-year note sale in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)