Bonds News
February 25, 2019 / 7:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Direct bidders buy most U.S. 5-year notes since 2014

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Direct bidders, which include bond dealers and large fund mangers, on Monday bought their largest share of U.S. five-year Treasury note supply in about 4-1/2 years at an auction, according to U.S. Treasury Department data.

This category of Treasury auction bidders accounted for 22.52 percent of the $41 billion of five-year government debt offered. This was their largest share since the 25.89 percent share at a $35 billion five-year Treasury auction held in July 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

