Bonds News
January 28, 2019 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Direct bidders buy most U.S. 5-year notes since July 2014

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Direct bidders that include bond dealers and large fund managers on Monday purchased their largest share of U.S. 5-year Treasury notes since July 2014, a portion of the strong demand for the latest 5-year supply, U.S. Treasury Department data showed.

This group of bidders at U.S. Treasury auctions bought 15.23 percent of the $41 billion of the five-year debt offering , marking their biggest share at an auction of this maturity since July 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below