Direct bidders buy most U.S. 5-year notes since July 2014

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Direct bidders that include bond dealers and large fund managers on Monday purchased their largest share of U.S. 5-year Treasury notes since July 2014, a portion of the strong demand for the latest 5-year supply, U.S. Treasury Department data showed.

This group of bidders at U.S. Treasury auctions bought 15.23 percent of the $41 billion of the five-year debt offering , marking their biggest share at an auction of this maturity since July 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)