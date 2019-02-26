Direct bidders buy most U.S. 7-year notes since 2014

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Direct bidders which include bond dealers and large investment managers on Tuesday purchased their largest share of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes at an auction in almost five years, according to Treasury Department data.

This group of bidders bought 28.42 percent of the latest seven-year issue, their biggest share at a seven-year note sale since the record-high share of 32.61 percent set an auction in March 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)