Bonds News
February 26, 2019 / 6:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Direct bidders buy most U.S. 7-year notes since 2014

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Direct bidders which include bond dealers and large investment managers on Tuesday purchased their largest share of U.S. seven-year Treasury notes at an auction in almost five years, according to Treasury Department data.

This group of bidders bought 28.42 percent of the latest seven-year issue, their biggest share at a seven-year note sale since the record-high share of 32.61 percent set an auction in March 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below