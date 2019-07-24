Indirect bidders buy least amount of U.S. 5-year notes since 2015

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders which include fund managers and foreign central banks purchased their smallest share of U.S. five-year government notes at an auction in 3-1/2 years, Treasury Department data released on Wednesday showed.

The Treasury allotted this group of bidders 53.41% of the $41 billion five-year issue offered, which was their smallest award since December 2015. At the previous five-year auction in June, it allotted indirect bidders 57.11% of the supply. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)