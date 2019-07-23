Indirect bidders buy least U.S. 2-year notes since February

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders on Tuesday purchased the lowest amount of U.S. two-year Treasury notes since February, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed.

This group of investors, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, bought 43.48% share of the $40 billion in two-year notes offered, their smallest award at an auction of this debt maturity in five months. They had bought 48.89% of the two-year supply sold in June. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)