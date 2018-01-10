FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Funds News
January 10, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-U.S. 10-year Treasury note supply fetches strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats with no changes to text.)
    NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to strong
demand at a yield of 2.579 percent, which was the highest since
July 2014, Treasury data showed.
    The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered
             was 2.69, which was the strongest since June 2016.
The gauge of overall auction demand was 2.37 at the previous
10-year note auction               in December.             

 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.