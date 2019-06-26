UPDATE 1-Indirect bidders fan heavy demand for U.S. floating-rate notes

(Adds background, analyst comment)

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Indirect bidders purchased the most two-year floating-rate notes from the U.S. government in more than four years, resulting in what some analysts describe as the most intense bidding ever for this debt maturity.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it allotted this group of bidders, which includes large money managers and foreign central banks, 68.23% of the $18 billion in floating-rate securities offered. This marked their second-biggest purchase at a two-year floating-rate note sale since the issue was introduced almost 5-1/2 years ago.

The share of indirect purchases fell short of the record-high award of 75.52% at an auction of this debt maturity in March 2015.

The discount margin on the latest two-year floating-note supply came in at 21 basis points, which was 3 basis points lower than what traders had expected at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before the deadline for bids to be submitted to the Treasury.

“This was the most aggressively bid auction in the history of the issue, dating back to January 2014,” Jefferies LLC’s senior money market economist Tom Simons wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)