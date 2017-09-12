U.S. 10-year note sold at lowest yield since November

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $20 billion of 10-year notes at a yield of 2.18 percent, the lowest since November, due to below-average demand from fund managers, foreign central banks and other indirect bidders, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury allotted indirect bidders 55.28 percent of the latest 10-year note supply, their smallest share at a 10-year auction in 10 months. At the previous 10-year auction, it awarded 57.93 percent to this group of bidders. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)