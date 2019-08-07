Bonds News
U.S. 10-year notes sold at lowest yield in 3 years

    NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on
Wednesday sold $27 billion in 10-year government notes at a
yield of 1.670%, the lowest yield for this debt maturity at an
auction since August 2016, Treasury data showed.
    The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered
             was 2.20, the lowest reading since the prior
quarterly refunding three months ago. This measure of overall
auction demand was 2.41 at the prior 10-year auction in July.
                          

