U.S. 10-year notes sold at lowest yield in 3 years

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $27 billion in 10-year government notes at a yield of 1.670%, the lowest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since August 2016, Treasury data showed. The ratio of bids to the amount of 10-year notes offered was 2.20, the lowest reading since the prior quarterly refunding three months ago. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.41 at the prior 10-year auction in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Nick Zieminski)