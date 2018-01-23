U.S. 2-year note supply fetches strongest demand since 2015

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government notes to the strongest demand in more than two years, marking their yield at an auction at the highest since September 2008, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 3.22 percent, the highest level since September 2015. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.52 at the prior two-year note sale in December.