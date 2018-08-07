FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 7, 2018 / 5:18 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. 3-year note sold to mediocre demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $34 billion of three-year government notes, the first leg of this week’s $78 billion quarterly refunding, to mediocre demand, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of three-year debt offered was 2.65, higher than 2.51 in July which was the lowest reading since April 2009. However, analysts said the gauge of overall auction demand was still below its recent averages. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.