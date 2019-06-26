Bonds News
June 26, 2019 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. 5-year note sold at lowest yield since August 2017

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $41 billion in five-year fixed-rate notes at a yield of 1.791%, which was the lowest yield at an auction of this government debt maturity since August 2017, according to Treasury data.

The ratio of bids to the amount of five-year debt offered was 2.35, which was the lowest since March. This measure of overall auction demand was 2.38 at the previous five-year note sale in May. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
