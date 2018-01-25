FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Funds News
January 25, 2018 / 6:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. 7-year note supply fetches highest demand since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold $28 billion of 7-year government notes to the strongest demand since April at a yield of 2.565 percent, the highest yield at an auction of this maturity since April 2011, Treasury data showed.

The ratio of bids to the amount of seven-year Treasury supply offered was 2.73, matching the level set 13 months ago. This gauge of overall auction demand was 2.55 at the prior 7-year note sale in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.