Market News
April 25, 2019 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sells $32 bln 7-year notes to average demand

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $32 billion in seven-year government notes to average demand, with primary dealers taking the largest percentage of the offering since October 2018.

Treasury data showed the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.49, slightly below the 12-month auction average. Direct bidders took 19.05% of the offering, the lowest percentage this year, with indirect bidders taking 60.36% and primary dealers taking 20.59%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
