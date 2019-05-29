U.S. Treasury 7-year note sale meets lackluster demand

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $32 billion in seven-year government notes to poor demand, resulting in their yields to come in higher than traders expected but still lowest for that maturity since 2017, Treasury data showed.

The latest seven-year note was sold at a yield of 2.144%, which was the lowest yield for this debt maturity at an auction since September 2017. It also came in nearly 2 basis points higher than what “when-issue” trading indicated at the 1 p.m. deadline for dealers and investors to submit their bids to the Treasury. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)