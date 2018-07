NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $22 billion in 10-year notes to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.859 percent, slightly below the 2.962 percent yield set at the prior auction in June, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, bought 65.04 percent of the 10-year supply , which was their largest share at a 10-year auction since March. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)