FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
August 9, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. Treasury sells 30-year bonds to average investor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold a record high $18 billion worth of 30-year government bonds to investor demand that was in line with its recent average at a yield of 3.090 percent, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, bought 62.25 percent of the latest 30-year bond supply, close to its recent average, analysts said.

On the other hand, the ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered came in at 2.27, the weakest reading at a 30-year auction since February. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.