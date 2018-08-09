U.S. Treasury sells 30-year bonds to average investor demand

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday sold a record high $18 billion worth of 30-year government bonds to investor demand that was in line with its recent average at a yield of 3.090 percent, Treasury data showed.

Indirect bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks, bought 62.25 percent of the latest 30-year bond supply, close to its recent average, analysts said.

On the other hand, the ratio of bids to the amount of 30-year bonds offered came in at 2.27, the weakest reading at a 30-year auction since February. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)