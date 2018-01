WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it would conduct a live small-value contingency auction operation on Jan. 19.

Treasury said the operation would be a six-day cash management bill and the offering announcement would be available at 0930 EST (1430 GMT) on Friday.

The Treasury said it “believes that it is prudent to regularly test its contingency auction infrastructure.”

