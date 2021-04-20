U.S. Treasury official, bank CEOs discuss boosting 'economic inclusion'

FILE PHOTO: Economist Adewale "Wally" Adeyemo listens to questions during his Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing to be Deputy Secretary of the Treasury in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Treasury Department official met on Tuesday with 20 top bankers to discuss President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and ways to use public-private partnerships to expand economic inclusion, the agency said in a statement.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told 20 bank chief executives who are members of the nonpartisan Bank Policy Institute research group, that “now is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new American economy” that rewards work, not wealth, and create a tax code that helps end “profit shifting and tax games.”

Adeyemo and the CEOs also discussed economic inclusion and ways to improve access to credit for low- and moderate-income communities, particularly with regard to mortgage finance as a pathway to building wealth, the statement said.