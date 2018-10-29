FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $425 bln in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $15 billion less during the fourth quarter than previously estimated. The department said in a statement it expects to issue $425 billion through credit markets during the October-December period, assuming an end-December cash balance of $410 billion. Treasury also expects to issue $356 billion in net marketable debt in the January-March 2019 period. In the third quarter, Treasury borrowed $353 billion through credit markets. Additional details of Treasury’s quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday.

