U.S. Treasury says may issue cash management bill Dec. 8
#Market News
December 7, 2017 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury says may issue cash management bill Dec. 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it may announce, auction and issue a 41-day cash management bill on Dec. 8, saying the issue of the cash management bill “may be necessary in order for Treasury to achieve its cash balance target in advance of the expiration of the debt limit suspension period.”

Treasury said the same-day cash management bill, if issued, would mature on Jan. 18, 2018.

If the issue goes forward, it will be announced at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Non-competitive bidding would close at 11 a.m. EST and the competitive close would be at 11:30 a.m. EST , Treasury said. (Washington newsroom)

